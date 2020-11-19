PS5: All PS4 games that will update for free PlayStation 5

More and more major publishers confirm their commitment not to make the PlayStation user pay twice. These are the confirmed games.

With the arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at the end of 2020, not only will a new generation of consoles begin, but new trends will also begin that, it seems, are here to stay. Unlike in the previous machine transition, this time users will not always have to pay twice for the current generation edition and the next generation, but there will be free digital updates. We are going to review in this article all the games that have confirmed free update from PS4 to PS5.

What in the Xbox ecosystem is called Smart Delivery on the Sony console already has its own call sign, as we saw last week; a message in a box where it will read “PS5 Upgrade Available”. It is very easy to understand for any owner of a PS4 who plans to get a PS5 soon: if you buy the game on PlayStation 4, its next gen version will be free for you … as long as the publisher decides.

That is the key, not all publishers have committed to respond to user loyalty. To highlight, Control, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or NBA 2K21. Because we are not talking about backward compatibility, but about the possibility of accessing the full version of the new generation without paying again. Other publishers like Ubisoft, 2K Games itself, Electronic Arts, Bethesda, Codemasters or CD Projekt will not put complications; neither will it be necessary to get hold of “Ultimate” versions or similar for this.

All PS4 games that have confirmed free update on PS5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Watch Dogs Legion

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

WRC 9

Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom

Rainbow six siege

Riders republic

The Elder Scrolls Online

Marvel’s Avengers

Little Nightmares 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Madden NFL 21

FIFA 21

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Grand theft auto v

Far Cry 6

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Doom Eternal

Hitman 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Dead by daylight

Borderlands 3

NBA 2K21 – Only if Mamba Forever Edition is purchased on PS4

Control – Only if the Ultimate Edition of PS4 is purchased

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Only with Cross-Gen Edition or Ultimate Edition on PS4; if you buy the Standard you have to pay 10 euros.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Next Gen Update March 2021



