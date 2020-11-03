PS5 | All Launch Games Confirmed on PlayStation 5

We know of the existence of many games, but few have a release date. We specify what we will play on PlayStation 5 this year.
PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, just like Xbox Series X. We already smell the new generation of consoles, we look at the calendar to calculate how many days until we have our new machine at home; now, with what games? Both Sony and Microsoft are playing a game of chess where they both calmly move pieces. If Sony unveiled its exclusive games lineup in June, Microsoft will do the same at the Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday. Use this article to specify -to this day- which PS5 titles have a confirmed date for 2020.
Yes, more than one future PlayStation 5 user wants to play Horizon Forbidden West as soon as possible, hit the tarmac in Gran Turismo 7, take immediate temporary trips in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, revive Demon’s Souls and touch the snow of Manhattan with Marvel’s Spider -Man: Miles Morales, but only these last two and Astro’s Playroom -incorporated in the console- have confirmed their presence in 2020 (and has starred in the first official cover).
One of the novelties of the PS5 launch is the addition of the PS Plus Collection to the PlayStation Plus incentive catalog. Only with the payment of the fee we will receive games that rotate every month (Bugsnax at launch; later Destruction AllStars) and a catalog of 20 defining video games from the PS4 library, all backward compatible and some with improvements on PS5.
PlayStation 5 will go on sale on November 19 in Europe; November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Canada and more territories. The price of the console with a disc reader is 499 euros; the one without a reader (All Digital) will cost 399 euros. In both cases, the reserves are already open in Spain.
[Updated to November 3]
Exclusive launch games for PS5
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered
Astro’s Playroom
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Demon’s Souls
Launch third-party games on PS5
Godfall
Bugsnax (included in PS Plus)
DiRT 5
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Just Dance 2021
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Watch Dogs Legion
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
The Pathless
Fortnite
Warhammer chaosbane
Maneater
Mortal Kombat 11
WRC 9
Observer: System Redux
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Hyper Scape
Rainbow Six: Siege
NBA 2K21
For Honor
Mortal Kombat XI Ultimate
Games included in the PS Plus Collection at launch
From PlayStation Studios
Bloodborne
Days gone
Detroit: Become Human
God of war
Infamous second son
Ratchet and clank
The Last Guardian
The Last of Us Remastered
Until Dawn
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
From third party developers:
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Fallout 4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Monster Hunter: World
Mortal Kombat X
Person 5
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard