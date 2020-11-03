PS5 | All Launch Games Confirmed on PlayStation 5

We know of the existence of many games, but few have a release date. We specify what we will play on PlayStation 5 this year.

PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, just like Xbox Series X. We already smell the new generation of consoles, we look at the calendar to calculate how many days until we have our new machine at home; now, with what games? Both Sony and Microsoft are playing a game of chess where they both calmly move pieces. If Sony unveiled its exclusive games lineup in June, Microsoft will do the same at the Xbox Games Showcase on Thursday. Use this article to specify -to this day- which PS5 titles have a confirmed date for 2020.

Yes, more than one future PlayStation 5 user wants to play Horizon Forbidden West as soon as possible, hit the tarmac in Gran Turismo 7, take immediate temporary trips in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, revive Demon’s Souls and touch the snow of Manhattan with Marvel’s Spider -Man: Miles Morales, but only these last two and Astro’s Playroom -incorporated in the console- have confirmed their presence in 2020 (and has starred in the first official cover).

One of the novelties of the PS5 launch is the addition of the PS Plus Collection to the PlayStation Plus incentive catalog. Only with the payment of the fee we will receive games that rotate every month (Bugsnax at launch; later Destruction AllStars) and a catalog of 20 defining video games from the PS4 library, all backward compatible and some with improvements on PS5.

PlayStation 5 will go on sale on November 19 in Europe; November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Canada and more territories. The price of the console with a disc reader is 499 euros; the one without a reader (All Digital) will cost 399 euros. In both cases, the reserves are already open in Spain.

[Updated to November 3]

Exclusive launch games for PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

Astro’s Playroom

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Demon’s Souls

Launch third-party games on PS5

Godfall

Bugsnax (included in PS Plus)

DiRT 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Just Dance 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Watch Dogs Legion

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Pathless

Fortnite

Warhammer chaosbane

Maneater

Mortal Kombat 11

WRC 9

Observer: System Redux

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Hyper Scape

Rainbow Six: Siege

NBA 2K21

For Honor

Mortal Kombat XI Ultimate

Games included in the PS Plus Collection at launch

From PlayStation Studios

Bloodborne

Days gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of war

Infamous second son

Ratchet and clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

From third party developers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Person 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard



