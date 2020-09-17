PS5 | All launch and 2020 games on PlayStation 5

We know of the existence of many games, but few have a release date. We specify what we will play on PlayStation 5 this year.

PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, just like Xbox Series X. We already smell the new generation of consoles, we look at the calendar to calculate how many days until we have our new machine at home; now, with what games? Both Sony and Microsoft are playing a game of chess where they both calmly move pieces. If Sony introduced its lineup of exclusive games in June, Microsoft will do the same this Thursday at the Xbox Games Showcase. This article is used to specify – as of today – which PS5 titles have a confirmed date for 2020.

Yes, more than one future PlayStation 5 user wants to play Horizon Forbidden West as soon as possible, hit the tarmac in Gran Turismo 7, take immediate temporary trips in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, revive Demon’s Souls and touch the snow of Manhattan with Marvel’s Spider -Man: Miles Morales, but only the latter and Astro’s Playroom -incorporated in the console- have confirmed their presence in 2020 (and has starred in the first official cover).

This is not to say that any of the above will not be released in 2020, we simply do not currently know when they will see the light of day. The third-party publishers are not so silent and, if we make a sum, there are not few video games that are already confirmed to be launched sometime in 2020 on PlayStation 5. We take the roll.

PlayStation 5 will go on sale on November 19 in Europe; November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Canada and more territories. The price of the console with a disc reader is 499 euros; the one without a reader (All Digital) will cost 399 euros. In both cases, the reserves are already open in Spain.



