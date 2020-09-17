PS5: all games confirmed for now for PlayStation 5

We update the list with all the games for PlayStation 5, which will be released in late 2020. FIFA 21, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more.

The new generation is already a reality. It still has no date or price, but PlayStation 5 already looks tipin and final design. Your new and revolutionary controller, the DualSense, more of the same. We even had a first conference loaded with announcements and games for the console. It is definitely around the corner. The next generation of Sony will not risk with its nomenclature, PS5; the great changes and leaps will take place inside a console that will aspire to compete once again for dominance in the market from Christmas 2020. The crucial thing, above all, will be its video games. And that’s what we’re going to talk about in this article, about all the video games confirmed to date for PS5.

One thing should be clear before we start: we are not going to find any title here that has not been officially confirmed; These will go in a separate heading, differentiated, so that there is no room for confusion. We will stick, however, to those titles that have explicitly confirmed that they will see the light of day in the next generation of consoles (from Sony, in this case); either intergenerationally or only in the new cycle of machines that starts at the end of the year

Demon’s Souls Remake

What’s new from Bluepoint Games, the authors of the wonderful Shadow of the Colossus remake, is another remake and, at the same time, a return to the roots. And more specifically to the origins of what is possibly the most influential genre in the video game industry in recent years. We are talking, of course, about the “Souls genre” and its first creator, Demon’s Souls. In collaboration with Japan Studio, Bluepoint will bring back to PlayStation 5 the title without which the Dark Souls saga, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Bloodborne would never have existed. Although not many details are known, we know that the remake will have ray tracing, a new and mysterious game mode called “Fractured”, and two options for the graphics. One will allow higher resolution and graphic load and the other, limit these a bit in exchange for greater stability and better framerate. Of course, the first comparisons with the original are already impressive. It is time to arm yourself with patience for the number of deaths that await us.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In the style of InFamous: First Light, which served as an expansion for InFamous: Second Son, but was sold separately, this Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an expansion of the original Spider-Man that we enjoyed back in 2020. It inherits great part of the mechanics and options of that one (surely it also has the same mapping), but it has an original story focused on the character that gives it its name, Miles Morales. In addition, the game will make use of the power of the PS5 and especially its SSD, which will reduce loading times to a minimum and that fast trips, for example, go from charges of 15 seconds to 0.8 seconds. It will arrive at the end of 2020 and its starting price and duration have yet to be confirmed. If we let ourselves be guided by InFamous: First Light it could be around 3-4 hours.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The star couple of Insomniac Games return through the front door and do so with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a new installment that claims to have been one of the most striking and spectacular games of the PlayStation 5 presentation. An explosive cocktail of particles , visual effects and types of lighting that promises to take full advantage of the console’s SSD. This was shown with its huge scenarios full of details and characters, and especially with the option to change universe and level in a matter of seconds. What more could you want? Ah, yes, the return of mechanics such as the hoverboad and the inclusion of new features, such as a new lombax to accompany our friends. Promising is to say little.



