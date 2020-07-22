PS5 | All games coming to PlayStation 5 in 2020

We know of the existence of many games, but few have a release date. We specify what we will play on PlayStation 5 this year.

PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, just like Xbox Series X. We already smell the new generation of consoles, we look at the calendar to calculate how many days are left to have our new machine at home; Now, with what games? Both Sony and Microsoft are playing a game of chess where they both move pieces calmly. If Sony unveiled its lineup of exclusive games in June, Microsoft will do the same this Thursday at the Xbox Games Showcase. This article serves to specify – today – which PS5 titles have a confirmed date for 2020.

Yes, more than a future PlayStation 5 user wants to play Horizon Forbidden West as soon as possible, hit the road in Gran Turismo 7, take immediate temporary trips in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, relive Demon’s Souls and touch the snow of Manhattan with Marvel’s Spider -Man: Miles Morales, but only the latter and Astro’s Playroom —incorporated in the console— have confirmed their presence in 2020 (and has starred in the first official cover).

This does not mean that any of the above will not be launched in 2020, we simply do not currently know when they will be released. The third publishers are not as silent and, if we add up, there are not a few video games that are already confirmed to launch sometime in 2020 on PlayStation 5. We roll over.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 2020

Astro’s Playroom – Launch; built-in console

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – November 17; upgrade to ps5 after

FIFA 21 – End of 2020

Deathloop – 2020

Fortnite – Launch

NBA 2K21 – End of 2020

Godfall – End of 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 2020

Rainbow Six: Siege – Launch

Quantum Error – 2020

Observer – 2020

Bugsnax – Christmas 2020

Outriders – End of 2020

DiRT 5 – End of 2020 (October in the current generation)

Chivalry 2 – 2020



