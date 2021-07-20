PS5: A revision of the lighter digital model appears And With Changes In The Base

PS5: They discover the manuals of a review of the digital model of PS5. It appears to reduce the weight of the console and make a few small changes to the base. Users have found the manual for a revision of the PS5 digital model. Under the serial number CFI-1100B, this version weighs 300 grams less than the launch version, with the CFI-1000B name. At the same time it incorporates some changes in the base, such as the type of screw applied.

The information, discovered by @Renka_schedule on Twitter, indicates that some chains in Japan have already uploaded the profile of this model to their web pages. In the same manual it is pointed out that there are no changes in the power outlet; only those mentioned above. Both the Safety Guide and the Quick Start Manual are published directly by PlayStation.

At this time, no official communication from the company has transpired. We must wait for the next dates to know if this review will reach the West.

PS5 Next Season: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

The next step for PS5 as far as catalog is concerned happens from August 20. On that day, the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima will go on sale, an edition that will lead to the success of Sucker Punch with a native version dedicated to making the most of the new generation hardware functionalities.

Among the novelties we can find the arrival of the expansion of the Iki island, which will extend the narrative arc of Jin Sakai through an unpublished area. The Mongols occupied other locations near Tsushima, so the protagonist will be involved in other stories, enemies, missions and more. We must remind you that it will also arrive on PS4 on the same date. Through this link we tell you all the news and prices of this edition; on the other hand, by clicking here you will see how to upgrade from PS4 to PS5.