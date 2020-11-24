PS5: A planned update of The Last of Us Part II?

According to our colleagues at Gameblog, it is possible that an update for The Last of Us Part II for PS5 will be released soon

Nominated for the Goty’s for the best video games of the year, The Last of Us Part II still managed to shock its fans. Indeed, the game is not part of the franchises entitled to an update on PS5. But that may soon change.

Because yes, gamers know that many PS4 games can be “upgraded” on the next-gen console. Of course, the graphics and quality will not be that of a game made directly for the new Sony console. However, the upgrade results in a much better rendering than on the previous console.

But as we let you know, much to the dismay of all fans, the game of Naughty Dog was not entitled to its “update” on PS5. It would only be a matter of time.

Indeed, Gameblog has just spotted a major clue, suggesting that Ellie could land on the next-gen version just like her friend Eivor from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. But as much to warn you, the clue in question remains to be taken with a grain of salt.

Because it does not provide an upgrade on PS5.

THE LAST OF US PART II COMING SOON ON PS5?

You actually had to go to the American Best Buy site. Site that allows you to buy video games and other multimedia items. Site on which you can therefore buy TLOU II in case you do not have it in your hands yet.

Well, it is precisely when we take a closer look at the cover of the famous game that we can see a disturbing clue about a PS5 port. The media reported that the front of the game contained the following phrase: “Contains next-gen enhancement.”

Like NBA 2k21, AC Valhalla, or even Cyberpunk soon. Enough to make us understand that Ellie and Joël will really be entitled to a boost on next-gen? Maybe.

We will still have to wait a little longer before jumping for joy. But in any case, there is no doubt that the owners of PS5, and of the original game, must be delighted with the news. If, however, this should be verified.



