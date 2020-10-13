PS5: a planned patch for one of 10 PS4 games

Mad Triangles, authors of DWVR, hope to be able to reverse the situation of their virtual reality video game with the aim of making it backward compatible.

Mad Triangles, the studio in charge of DWVR, hopes to be able to publish a patch that allows the game to be backward compatible on PlayStation 5. After learning that 99% of PS4 games will be playable on PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility (all but one list of 10 titles), one of the games affected by that barrier wants to fix this compatibility problem.

As explained by the study on Reddit, which published the game in 2017 for PS VR, “I’m working on a patch to fix this problem; hoping it will be ready before PS5 goes on sale. ” And they add: “I’ll also see if the game can improve with that boost mode, but we need to test it first.”

It suggests, however, that PS4 games that are not backward compatible with PS5 could be in the future if they are updated accordingly.

How the PlayStation 5 backward compatibility will work

Through an extensive question and answer section, Sony has explained in detail how the backward compatibility of the PS5 will work both in its model with a disc reader and in the only digital solution, PS5 Digital Edition. Apart from those ten titles that cannot be run in any way, the other 99% (more than 4,000 games) can be played on the new Sony console. In addition, some can even be played with improvements thanks to the so-called Game Boost.

“When you log into PS5 with your account for PlayStation Network, you will automatically see your library of PS4 content played in the menu.” This also includes backward compatibility with PS Now and PS Plus games. Similarly, all our progress can be transferred via Wi-Fi or a transfer via USB; Although, in case we are PS Plus users, everything will be previously stored in the cloud in order to restore that backup of games on PlayStation 5.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will go on sale on November 12 in the United States, Japan, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea. In Europe (Spain included) we will have to wait until November 19. The prices will be the following: 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively.



