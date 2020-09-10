PS5: a next-gen exclusive is finally revealed!

Competitors are already shivering and paling at the idea of ​​seeing the new next-gen console rise. However, everyone is harnessing themselves on all sides.

For its part, Sony remains rather evasive, even discreet or completely silent. The PS5 remains a state secret, as mysterious as Area 51!

Amazon has meanwhile unveiled something just as “next-gen” it seems. At least that’s what Jeff Bezos’s firm left lying around.

Unpublished pictures of this project have leaked, and seem a priori related to the PS5. Everything suggests that the firm has gone a little too quickly.

PS5: AMAZON ACCURATELY REVEALS A NEXT-GEN REMAKE PLANNED FOR THE CONSOLE

For example, Amazon has published a product sheet in advance, regarding the remake of the game Demon’s Soul. A reissue that we owe to the Bluepoint studio and that could see the light of day on the new PlayStation.

This time around, the game will therefore be suitable for the next-gen console, and perhaps for the other PS rivals. If the product sheet quickly disappeared from the site, seasoned gamers did not wait to take screenshots.

Pictures of any beauty, which then testify to the realism of the console. If this is the PS5, of course … Well, for the gamers of the ResetEra forum, no shadow of a doubt.

Not even the shadow of the shadow of doubt … To be continued!




