PS4 sold 113 million units; PS5 previous recordings

Sony continues to grow the installed base of its current console and breaks revenue records in a single quarter. They improve their annual forecasts.

Sony Corporation has released its latest financial report for the quarter July-September 2020 (Q2 / FY2020). The Japanese company reports in the document 1.5 million units sold of PS4, which brings the total figure to 113.6 million distributed consoles.

Despite the circumstance experienced by COVID-19, which came to paralyze the manufacture of hardware in most of the company’s business areas, the benefits of the video game sector rose 11% this quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

Second best Q2 in the history of PlayStation; 45.9 million PS Plus members

With 45.9 million subscribers to PS Plus, Sony continues to reflect uninterrupted momentum in the digital segment, which has a ratio of 59% of total gaming segment revenues; growth driven, in part, by population mobility restrictions in many territories. In any case, the trend leaves no room for doubt: digital software already reports more revenue to Sony than physical software by a comfortable difference.

All in all, we are talking about the second best Q2 (July-September quarter) in the history of PlayStation. As reported by Bloomberg, Sony Corporation has improved its forecast of operating profits for this fiscal year, which will be concluded on March 31, 2021, by 13%, which will translate into $ 6.7 billion in profits. Of the amount, the expected 240 billion yen goes to more than 300 billion yen, a considerable growth at the expense of the arrival of the PlayStation 5 on November 12 (November 19 in Europe).

Sony, in a parallel meeting with Reuters, acknowledges in the voice of the CEO of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, that the demand for PS5 has far exceeded the supply; in fact, in 12 hours they registered more bookings than in the first 12 weeks of PS4.



