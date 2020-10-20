PS4: PS5 outlines production by preparing the ground

This last Monday (19) marked exactly one month for the arrival of the PlayStation 5 in several countries around the world, including Brazil. To slightly increase the anxiety of players, PlayStation Access, the Japanese brand’s official channel in the UK, launched a video on YouTube with several memorable PlayStation 4 games.

Over 3 minutes and 40 seconds the recording shows one second of dozens of productions that made it to PS4. The production recalls that the console, whose generation is coming to an end, received games like Rayman Legends, Alien: Isolation, Far Cry 4, Life is Strange, The Witcher 3 and Resident Evil 7.

Regarding the exclusives, the video starts with Killzone: Shadow Fall and follows in chronological order of release, going through titles like Infamous Second Son, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, The Last Guardian, God of War and The Last of Us Part II. See the video below reminding several memorable PlayStation 4 games.

So, what did you think of the video? What are your favorite PS4 games? Tell us in the comments section!



