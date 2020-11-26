PS4: paying homage to the main games of the generation

The love of PlayStation 4 knows no boundaries! With the launch of the PS5, a digital artist from Dubai prepared incredible art celebrating the main games of the past generation! See the work of Syed Ali Qaiser below:

From God of War to Uncharted 4, to Marvel’s Spider-Man and Journey, looking at his work is reminiscent of several of the great games that have made millions of players happy over the past few years!

If you enjoyed Syed’s work, you can see more of his works on ArtStation, or visit his online store. What is your favorite game of the generation that just ended? Tell us in the comments below!



