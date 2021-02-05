PS4 offers: wave of games for less than 15 euros

Sony’s digital store, PS Store, receives new games on sale this February. This time, a selection for less than 15 euros each.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new promotion of offers in dozens of PS4 games through the PS Store, this time with the common denominator of being below 15 euros. Compatible with PS5 thanks to backward compatibility, these are titles in many cases of great success, so we are going to select a few that have caught our attention for combining quality with price.

This January has stood out for a noticeable lack of great AAA premieres; It has been a perfect time to catch up with those titles that we had pending, for whatever reason. It is also time to get hold of titles that we did not play at the time and that, however, time does not prevent them from being just as enjoyable.

That is the case of Star Wars Battlefront II, Assassin’s Creed Unity and Syndicate, Batman Arkham Knight or Fallout 4. An essential like Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice or indies that we cannot pass up, like Darkest Dungeon or Inside, enter our list of recommendations. There are always hidden gems among so many offers, and this time it could not be less.

The offers of this promotion will be available until February 18, 2021. As always, we leave the list with the same pattern: name of the chosen video games, their sale price during the promotion period with direct link to PS Store and the discount percentage applied. Which ones do you keep?

Featured deals: PS4 games for less than 15 euros on the PS Store

Star Wars Battlefront 2 for 9.99 euros (60% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Unity for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Darkest Dungeon for 4.39 euros (80% discount)

Inside for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Batman Arkham Knight for 12.99 euros (35% discount)

Fallout 4 for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Limbo for 2.24 euros (75% discount)

Afterparty for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Salt and Sanctuary for 8.09 euros (55% discount)