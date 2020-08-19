PS4 offers: triple A of this generation for under 20 euros

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Sony continues to downgrade PlayStation 4 titles through the PS Store on a temporary basis this August. We review the highlights.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new promotion whereby a multitude of PlayStation 4 games are temporarily discounted through the PS Store. This time, as it has been customary throughout the summer, the common denominator in all of them is their price: limit 20 euros. Let’s take a look at the selection we have chosen from the most outstanding works, high-budget games of this generation that we consider more than recommended to enjoy the remainder of summer.

The Witcher 3, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Fallout 4 …

Until September 3 at 00:59 (CEST), both this and the rest of the sale games will be available at the prices you will see below, accompanied by a direct link to the PS Store and the exact percentage applied in the sale period.

It doesn’t matter much when you read this, but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a must. Currently, its edition with the two expansions and other additional content is for 14.99 euros. Same price as Assassin’s Creed Origins, another inescapable if you are fans of the Ubisoft series; in this case, in Egypt, the game that started the current closest to the RPG. Also thinking about role is Fallout 4, although if you prefer a Japanese touch there are also Tales of Berseria (one of the greats of the saga) and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, which in this version wears its best clothes.

We cannot end without some fighting. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros and Injustice 2 for 14.99 are two of the great successes of this generation in their respective genres; two very different bets from each other but that have forged an active community based on updates and care by their respective developers.

  • The Evil Within for € 5.99 (70% off)
  • Fallout 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins for 14.99 euros (78% discount)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition for 14.99 euros (70% discount)
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered for 19.99 euros (60% discount)
  • Tales of Berseria for 10 euros (49% discount)
  • Injustice 2 for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

