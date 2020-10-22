PS4 offers: 8 great games for under 10 euros

We review a series of essential titles of this generation to complete our collection at a really low price. Temporary discounts.

Sony Interactive Entertainment added new PS4 games a few days ago to its PlayStation Store sales section, titles that have been around for a while and are still just as good and recommendable; especially now that they have enough temporary discounts to point them here today. Let’s take a look at this selection of games for less than 10 euros, because with only a few weeks to go before the launch of PS5 and with a guaranteed backward compatibility, these titles are worth it.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Titanfall 2, Deus Ex …

All offers will be available until October 29 at 00:59 (CEST), so we still have a few days to decide on whether or not to make the purchase. The selection we have chosen this week begins with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which has evolved and evolved over the last four years to be a very versatile, complete and comfortable title to play.

But if we talk about comfort – and excellence – we cannot miss Titanfall 2 in its Ultimate edition. 5.99 euros. Believe us, it is well worth it. Also recommended is Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for lovers of the fighting genre; it is packed with content. Far Cry 4, is still for some the best of the series, also below the budget cap set. Finally, within the large publishers we highlight Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

In the independent scene three little jewels, each in its context. What Remains of Edith Finch is one of the greats of the generation for its narrative; Thumper can give you a huge surprise (especially in VR) and, finally, Horizon: Chase Turbo for those of you who enjoyed works like Out Run, Top Gear or Lotus Turbo Challenge at the time. Very sophisticated.

Another interesting detail that has transpired this week is the reference to backward compatibility. We already knew that 99% of the more than 4000 PS4 games would work without problem on PlayStation 5 in both physical and digital format; But now, with the aim of making things easier for those who have doubts, the PS Store will indicate with this text whether or not the title in the making is backward compatible with the new generation of Sony consoles.

Without further ado, here below we leave the eight PS4 titles that we believe may be of interest to you at this price.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Far Cry 4 for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 for 7.99 euros (68% discount)

What Remains of Edith Finch for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Thumper for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

Horizon Chase Turbo for 9.99 euros (50% discount)



