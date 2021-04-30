PS4 Offers: 14 Modern Classics For Less Than 10 Euros

PS4 offers: Sony starts a new temporary promotion on the PS Store with PlayStation 4 games. We chose some of them for less than 10 euros a unit. Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new sale promotion on PS4 games through the PlayStation Store with a maximum price of 20 euros. In MeriStation, as usual, we make a selection with some bargains and recommendations that we consider interesting with a maximum prize of 10 euros per unit.

Thanks to the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5, all the titles that we are going to leave below can be played on the new Sony console, despite being native to PS4. For this occasion, we chose essential titles from the past generation such as Dishonored 2, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, The Wither 3: Wild Hunt or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Also classics, like that Disney: Aladdin and The Lion King for 8.99 euros, or Syberia 3, if you liked the original saga.

Vampyr, Yakuza 5: Remastered, Journey, Moonlighter… on temporary sale on PS Store

As we do traditionally in this type of publications, the list that we leave here below will maintain the following configuration: name of the chosen game, price during the offer period along with its corresponding direct link to PS Store and, finally, the discount percentage that is applied in the Sony digital store with respect to its usual price without promotion period. All games will be discounted with the prices indicated until May 13, 2021.

The Sims 4 for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Outlast 2 for 5.99 euros (80% discount)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Vampyr for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Classic Disney games: Aladdin and The Lion King for 8.99 euros (40% discount)

The LEGO Movie Videogame for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Syberia 3 for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Yakuza 5: Remastered for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Journey for 4.94 euros (67% discount)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Deluxe digital edition for 6.74 euros (85% discount)

Dishonored 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Moonlighter for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

The Wither 3: Wild Hunt for 5.99 euros (80% discount)