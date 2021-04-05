PS4 offers: 13 modern classics for under 10 Euros

Until next April 29, dozens of games will be on sale in the PS Store on the occasion of the Spring Sale. We recommend you bargains.

The Spring Sale has started on PlayStation Store. Sony’s console games digital portal has applied discounts on dozens of PS4 titles (all backward compatible with PS5) and also on PlayStation 5, but in this article we are going to focus on the bargains, on those games whose discount and current price They invite us to recommend you if you have some other small savings and you are not very clear in which game or games to invest it. We set a price limit: maximum 10 euros for each one.

As you can see below, we have chosen essential titles such as Sonic Mania, surely one of the best 2D platforms of the last two decades and one of the best in the hedgehog saga; Tales of Berseria and Vesperia, one of the most brilliant installments in their series; or BlazBlue Centralfiction and Street Fighter V, if what you want is traditional fighting.

Sonic Mania, Tales of Berseria, Ni No Kuni II and many more

We also have others like Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 or the Spanish graphic adventure Randal’s Monday, which we highly recommend.

All the offers of the promotion will be available from the PS Store (both web and the store itself on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) until next April 29 of this year 2021. From that moment they will have their usual price except offers like the ones we have below.

The pattern we have chosen is the usual one: name of the game in question accompanied by its price in the offer period, direct link to the PlayStation Store Spain website and the percentage that is applied with respect to its usual price. And you, which one or which do you prefer?

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Street Fighter V for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Tales of Vesperia – Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Tales of Berseria for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 for 8.99 euros (40% discount)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

BlazBlue Centralfiction for 8.24 euros (85% discount)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack for 9.99 euros (60% discount)

Randal’s Monday for 4.19 euros (70% discount)

Burnout Paradise Remastered for 8.99 euros (55% discount)

OnRush for 2.49 euros (75% discount)