PS4 offers: 12 quality games for less than 10 euros

On the occasion of the new PS Store sales for this end of January, we review some essential titles at very low prices.

The new PS Store sales are here. Sony’s digital store has put on offer a new wave of PS4 games until next February 4, an opportunity to consider if you have some accumulated balance and want to add great titles to your collection for low prices. As we usually do in these cases, we set a budget limit of 10 euros per unit and, after taking a look at the complete list, the truth is that we have found some highly recommended works for really low prices.

Discounts of 70% or even 80% on great games like Titanfall 2, a true essential of this past generation; going through Thief for only 1.99 euros, Little Nightmares for 4.99 euros now that its sequel arrives … But there is more, because the first The Evil Within is with a 60% discount, while Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.49 euros is essential.

Here below we leave you with the list, which maintains the same structure as always: name of the chosen game, current price on offer during the period of validity of the promotion and its corresponding link to PS Store, as well as the discount percentage applied with respect to the usual price. We remember that all the games mentioned here can be run without problem on PS5 through backward compatibility (also digital), so that if you have the new Sony console, perhaps these offers interest you.

In case you are waiting to get a PlayStation 5, currently out of stock in Spain and in many other parts of the world, in this article we provide you with accounts, channels and tools to be aware as soon as new stock arrives in stores .

Titanfall 2, Little Nightmares, Yakuza 0… big sales on PS4 games

Titanfall 2 for 5.09 euros (83% discount)

Thief for 1.99 euros (90% discount)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Little Nightmares for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Alien: Isolation for 6.99 euros (80% discount)

Yakuza Zero for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

The Evil Within for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Vampyr for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Erica for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for 9.89 euros (67% discount)