PS4 offers: 12 great games for less than 10 euros; compatible with PS5

PS4: We chose a dozen high-quality titles for PS4 that we can also enjoy on PS5. Spring Sale for a limited time on the PS Store.Sony Interactive Entertainment is keeping its new sale promotion active called Spring Sale. Until next April 29 we have hundreds of titles with discounts of up to 75% off. As usual in MeriStation, we are going to make a selection of PS4 titles (backward compatible with PS5) with a price limit that we consider of high quality. With a maximum of ten euros, we select a total of twelve.

This time we are left with a few titles in the fighting genre such as Tekken 7, Dragon Ball FighterZ or SoulCalibur VI, the best in their respective sagas at the moment thanks to updates, patches and a community that is still quite active. If what you are looking for is an excellent experience within the genre of platforms, in that case both Rayman Legends and Sonic Mania fit that qualifier perfectly; of the highlights of the last decade in the two-dimensional panorama.

The Witcher 3, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Sonic Mania …

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are our chosen ones within the role, each in their own way, while A Way Out is still recommended for those who plan to play a cooperative game with a very strong narrative component. Little Nightmares Complete Edition is short but intense, a little gem from Tarsier. Likewise, The Escapist 2 also enters our recommendations today.

As we have done on previous occasions, the format in which we will show the offers is as follows: name of the chosen game, its price with the discount applied along with a direct link to your purchase card in PS Store, and the discount percentage that It has been applied during the promotion against the usual price in the Sony digital store. And you, what games do you keep?

Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Rayman Legends for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

God Eater 3 for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

A Way Out for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

SoulCalibur VI for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

The Escapist 2 for 5.49 euros (75% discount)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for 9.79 euros (86% discount)