PS4 offers: 12 blockbuster games for less than 10 euros

The PlayStation Store ‘January Sale’ are here with discounts of up to 70% off a selection of dozens of titles.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the promotion for the ‘January Sale’. As every year, in the days before Christmas, the Sony digital store for PS4 and PS5 consoles applies a series of discounts on hundreds of titles that, on this occasion, exceed 70% and 80% cut compared to their price habitual. All titles selected from our list of 12 recommendations are backward compatible with PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

Limit 10 euros: we recommend 12 high-quality titles

We know that on these dates many of you will be able to spend a little more time than usual playing video games, so there is not a minute to lose: we will find the best options taking quality as the main criterion. Quality given off by works such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, two very different bets but lofty in context.

The collections of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and BioShock: The Collection are not short, depending on whether you want a looter shooter to invest hundreds of hours or if you prefer the narrative of the works of Irrational Games, emblems of their time. Other titles that we collect in this recommendation are GRIS, Sayonara Wild Hearts or What Remains of Edith Finch, authentic essentials of the indie scene. And you, which one or which do you want?

The offers will be available until next January 20, 2021 (some on January 9, we recommend looking at the individual date of each one), so there is time to spare. As always, we leave the list with the name of the chosen video games, their sale price during the promotion period with a link to the PS Store and the discount percentage applied.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 7.19 euros (40% discount)

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

GRAY for 6.79 euros (60% discount)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number for 3.74 euros (75% discount)

What Remains of Edith Finch for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

BioShock: The Collection for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Fallout 4 for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



