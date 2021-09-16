PS4 Is Updated To Version 9.00; Available Now With New In PS5 Trophies And More

PS4: Sony’s veteran home console already allows you to view PS5 game trophies from a PS4. We know all the details of the update. Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new firmware update for PlayStation 4, version 9.00. The veteran domestic platform of the Japanese company, about to celebrate its eighth anniversary, receives this new patch to allow, among other changes, that PS4 players can also see the Trophies obtained in PS5 games from their profiles.

To do this, it will be enough to approach the PS4 Trophies section and simply see how the achievements obtained from a PlayStation 5 console are also displayed. On the other hand, now we can also see PS5 Trophies from the user profile; both ours and those that our friends have obtained. Specifically, we can see PS5 trophies in the trophy list on the profile screen under the [Games] tab.

Sony has taken advantage of this update 9.00 of all the consoles of the PlayStation 4 family to implement new features in group management. From now on we will be able to delete groups created by ourselves or immediately leave those where there are profiles that we have blocked.

What’s new in the Remote Play app and parental controls

Other minor changes that have transpired from this update come from the hand of the Remote Play app, the remote game. The application for iOS and Android mobile devices can now be used to access our PS4 directly using mobile data; In the past it was only allowed through the use of Wi-Fi connections.

Finally, the parental control measures of the console are reinforced with several additions. On the one hand, when a minor in charge of a parent or guardian requests to activate the communication options of a video game, they will receive a notification either on PS4 or on the mobile device application, thus ensuring that they are always aware of the actions. of their children. In the same way, in case the requested communication is allowed, denied or interrupted, the best will also be notified.

PS4 will receive next year 2022 great exclusives from PlayStation Studios, such as Horizon Forbidden West on February 18, Gran Turismo 7 on March 4 and God of War: Ragnarok on a date yet to be determined.