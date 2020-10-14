PS4 is updated to version 8.00: new avatars, changes

Sony fine-tunes the PlayStation family of consoles with software that includes quality-of-life improvements and applies required changes.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released version 8.00 of PlayStation 4. The company’s home console, which faces its last stages before giving up the baton as a great protagonist to PS5, is updated with numerous changes that allow the user to provide better tools to modify and tailor the experience to your liking. Let’s take a look at all the highlights.

As the official PlayStation blog collects in the voice of its communication manager, Sid Shuman, this latest update of the PlayStation 4 system software, version 8.00, is available from this Wednesday, October 14, for any owner of a PS4 console, PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro. Other new features include changes to party features, messages, new avatars, parental controls, and more.

New avatars, updates on group functions and messages …

The first thing that will stand out is that the group and message functions will be closer together than ever. By applying changes to the user interface, the two applications will now use the same ‘Circles’ for voice chats and group written message exchanges, instead of having different circles in each of these applications. In this way, we can now start a group chat or send messages with those users that we have previously chatted with; also when the PS5 is released.

PS4 version 8.00 incorporates new avatars. As they explain, from our profile we can see a multitude of new predefined icons for our user; all of them linked to video games like Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and more.



