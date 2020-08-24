PS4: how to activate sleep mode to download games

We detail the method to activate the sleep mode of our PS4 console to be able to load controllers, download games and more without having to turn it off.

Activating the sleep mode on our PS4 console is very simple, but it is possible that some of the console owners do not know exactly how to activate it or all the options it offers. For this reason, we will detail them below as long as the doubts are dispelled and you can enjoy useful functions such as charging the DualShock controllers or downloading games in sleep mode, something especially useful to let the console rest and not get hot, in addition to avoid making unnecessary noise and overworking during heavy game downloads.

How to activate sleep mode on PS4; methods and functions

As we have detailed above, when the PS4 system is in sleep mode, it continues to work but with less power consumption. We can set the system to download files and load a controller while in sleep mode based on our personal preferences. As for the method to initiate sleep mode, it can be done by following any of these three options:

Select the Power button on the function screen, and then select [Enter standby mode].

Select [Power]> [Enter Sleep Mode] from the quick menu.

Press and hold the power button until the system beeps.

To know that we have done well and that our PS4 is in sleep mode, we must pay attention to the fact that the screen goes dark. Also, the power indicator blinks white, and then turns orange. When an upload or download starts or ends, the power indicator flashes orange. On the other hand, to get out of sleep mode we simply have to turn on the system.

If you want to configure the sleep mode in greater detail, we must put the check marks in the options of (Settings)> [Energy saving settings]> [Set functions available in sleep mode]. If, for whatever reason, the option to [Enter sleep mode] is not shown next to the option to Turn off console or change account, we must select [Power Options]> [Enter sleep mode], since that is where it should always be and by default.



