PS4 – Halloween: 9 games for under 10 euros

We selected some titles with great discounts during the new Sony promotion in PS Store for these next days of the month of October.

Sony Interactive Entertainment wants to celebrate Halloween with offers on PS4 video games related (albeit minimally) with a grim, dark and mysterious theme. After knowing that there are titles such as Devil May Cry 5, MediEvil, Resident Evil 2 or The Evil Within 2 on sale, among others, we are going to review a selection of 9 games that we consider more than interesting in order to enrich our library of games of Playstation 4.

The promotion, which will run until November 3 at 00: 59h through the PS Store, has dozens of titles on offer, but here we are going to focus on a selection that has its maximum price as a common denominator: 10 euros . None of the selected ones will cost in discount period above that figure.

PS4 Halloween Deals: The Evil Within, Nioh, Sayonara Wild Hearts …

We are talking about games like the first The Evil Within, which with a 50% discount compared to its usual price seems essential to us; almost as much as the first Nioh, which continues to maintain a series of virtues that are worth knowing. One of the greats of Team Ninja. Also great is Little Nightmares, the first of them, which has some extraordinary puzzles. From the harvest of 2019 we are also left with Sayonara Wild Hearts, which is almost a musical album turned into a video game.

No less recommended are Thief, Sea of ​​Solitude and Fe, which for that price can offer a more than satisfactory experience during a weekend. For more lasting experiences we have Dragon Age Inquisition in its Game of the Year version, tens of hours ahead. Finally, The Order 1886, which continues to arouse antipathy and passions in equal measure.

Nioh for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

The Evil Within for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Dragon Age Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 7.19 euros (40% discount)

Sea of ​​Solitude for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Little Nightmares for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Fe for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Thief for 1.99 euros (90% discount)

The Order 1886 for 9.99 euros (75% discount)



