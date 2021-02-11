PS4: great games from Japan up to 75% off on PS Store

PlayStation starts a promotion dedicated to lowering the price of Japan’s greatest hits. Now available on the PS Store until February 24.

PlayStation starts a special promotion on the PS Store with lots of discounts on the greatest hits in Japan. Although the campaign focuses on featured PS4 games, we must remember that all those indicated in this piece are backward compatible with PS5; you will be able to play them in the new generation.

Games with less than a year on the market are obvious, such as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, the latest work from the creators of Dragon’s Crown. On the other hand, the Dark Souls trilogy is up to 75% off, as we can see in the third installment. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot also don’t go unnoticed in the selection.

You will find these games and many more on the PS Store until February 24, both in the browser and from within the console. Then we leave you with our chosen ones.

Selection of discounts on great games from Japan on the PS Store for PS4; compatible with PS5

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition for 49.99 euros (50% discount)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Dark Souls: Remastered for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

Dark Souls II; Scholar of the First Sin for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Dark Souls III for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe for 26.79 euros (33% discount)

Kingdom Hears: All-In-One for 27.49 euros (75% discount)

Jump Force for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for 20.09 euros (33% discount)

Catherine: Full Body Deluxe Edition for 20.99 euros (58% discount)

Kill la Kill – IF for 9.99 euros (50% discount)