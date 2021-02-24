PS4 deals: PS Store offer discounts on hundreds of games

PlayStation introduces a new wave of sales on numerous standalone and double-A games with up to 75% off. PS Store does not rest between waves of discounts and promotions on video games of all kinds; And after the latest discounts on games for less than 20 euros, now comes a new batch of sales on hundreds of independent and double-A games for PS4 and PS5, with up to 75% discount on their usual price in titles like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Cuphead, Hollow Knight or Untitled Goose Game, among many others, only until March 10.

New discounts on PlayStation Store

“Something epic around here comes. Starting February 24, PlayStation Store is hosting the absolutely massive PlayStation Indies promotion. Save up to 75% on the price of a staggering number of unmissable titles for a limited time “, they share from PlayStation through their official blog.

Here is a list of the most interesting discounts on games of all kinds and genres, from adventure and action to RPG, through sports games or horror:

Cuphead for € 14.99 (was € 19.99; 25% discount)

Desperados 3 for 35.99 euros (before 59.99 euros; 40% discount)

Donut County for 3.89 euros (before 12.99 euros; 70% discount)

Going Under for 13.39 euros (before 19.99 euros; 33% discount)

Gray for 6.79 euros (before 16.99 euros; discount of 60%)

Hollow Knight for 5.79 euros (before 14.49 euros; discount of 60%)

Hunt: Showdown for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros; discount of 60%)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition for 7.49 euros (before 24.99 euros; 40% discount)

Lonely Mountains Downhill for 13.39 euros (before 19.99 euros; 33% discount)

My Friend Pedro for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros; 50% discount)

Oddworld: New’n ‘Tasty for € 5.24 (was € 20.99; 75% discount)

Outer Wilds for 14.39 euros (before 23.99 euros; 40% discount)

Outlast 2 for 4.49 euros (before 29.99 euros; 85% discount)

Return of the Obra Dinn for 17.99 euros (before 23.99 euros; 25% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 7.19 euros (before 11.99 euros; 40% discount)

The Messenger for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros; 50% discount)

Undertale for 10.49 euros (before 14.99 euros; 30% discount)

Untitled Goose Game for 13.99 euros (before 19.99 euros; discount of 30%)

Wasteland 3 for 35.99 euros (before 59.99 euros; discount of 40%)