PS4 Deals: Big Sale Up To 75% Off; compatible with PS5

Essential titles from the PlayStation 4 catalog are on sale until next February. We make a selection with highlights.

With the end of the January Sale on the PS Store, Sony has started a new wave of discounts on great games in the PS4 catalog; all of them compatible with PS5 through backwards compatibility. From this Tuesday, January 19 until next February 4, the digital store of PlayStation consoles applies new reduced prices on a few dozen games. Let’s take a look.

End of January sale: new PS4 games, in temporary promotion

These new temporary discounts include both exclusive works and multiplatform titles. Not all offers are equally juicy, but, in any case, we recommend that you consult the complete list either from your PS4 or PS5 console in the Discounts section of the PS Store, or by clicking on the link attached to the bottom of this new.

We are talking about works like The Last Guardian or Dragon Ball FighterZ, with discounts of 60% and 84%, respectively, compared to their usual price. Now that a new Monster Hunter with Rise for Nintendo Switch is approaching, what better way to satisfy the hunger for hunting than with a title that we highly recommend: Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Likewise, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is an essential adventure if you have the Sony console, just like The Evil Within 2, a title that we never tire of claiming.

As always, we leave the name of the chosen game together with its offer price, a direct link to your purchase —requires log in with our user account on PS Network— and the discount percentage applied during the period of validity of the promotion.

The Last Guardian for 13.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 11.19 euros (84% discount)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne for 19.99 euros (33% discount)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for 12.99 euros (35% discount)

The Evil Within 2 for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

Far Cry Primal: Apex Edition for 10.49 euros (70% discount)

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition for 19.99 euros (60% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 19.99 euros (71% discount)