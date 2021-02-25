PS4 deals: 9 must-play PlayStation Indies games

We choose nine PS4 titles (compatible with PS5) from the new PS Store offers with a price limit of 10 euros per unit. Until March 11.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started a new promotion of offers on the PS Store with dozens of independent PS4 games with discounts of up to 75% off. As we tell you in this news, the PlayStation Indies promotion allows us to access highly successful indie titles at a much lower price than usual; all of them compatible with PS5 thanks to backwards compatibility. This time we are going to recommend nine high-quality titles with a price limit of € 10 per unit.

If you have some other savings and you are waiting for that next release that you have been waiting for months to reach the stores, perhaps now is the best time to discover some of the works that we bring you here, such as GRIS, by Nomada Studio, a work that we loved it and that now we can find it for only 6.79 euros (60% discount); or Little Nightmares, the original, in case someone missed that great work by Tarsier. Similarly, we recommend SUPERHOT, My Friend Pedro or The Wolf Among Us, among the best Telltale titles.

The PlayStation Indies promotion will remain active on Sony’s digital video game portal, PS Store, until March 11.

GRAY, SUPERHOT, My Friend Pedro, Little Nightmares and more

As in previous occasions, the format in which we will have the offers is as follows: name of the game, price with the discount applied together with a direct link to your purchase card in PS Store, and the discount percentage applied to the price habitual in said portal.

And you, what game or games are you going to play this time?

GRAY for 6.79 euros (60% discount)

SUPERHOT for 9.99 euros (60% discount); VR version, also 9.99 euros

Lords of the Fallen for 2.99 euros (85% discount)

My Friend Pedro for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

The Wolf Among Us for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

Outlast 2 for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition for 5.49 euros (60% discount)

Little Nightmares Complete Edition for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Guacamelee! 2 in full for 4.79 euros (80% discount)