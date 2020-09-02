PS4 deals: 9 must-play games with temporary discounts

New selection of offers with more than 100 games on sale this September. Spider-Man, God of War, Days Gone, Assassin’s Creed, and more.

Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new selection of deals on over a hundred PS4 games through the PlayStation Store. Just for a few days, what they call “Essential Game Selection” will leave behind a multitude of high-quality titles at a price well below the usual; then we will leave you our selection.

From this September 2 until September 17, PS4 users will be able to access 101 titles with discounts of up to 90%, including triple A productions. One that stands out, despite being a small discount, is The Last of Us Part II, which officially drops in price for the first time since its departure last June. The standard edition happens to be for 59.99 euros instead of the usual 69.99 euros (10 euros discount).

FIFA 20 for 4.89 euros until September 17

On the other hand, EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ends the season with an aggressive reduction of 93%; it stays at 4.89 euros. Days Gone, another of the outstanding releases of 2019, drops for the first time to 16.79 euros (76% discount).

Lovers of good FPS have DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle for 19.24 euros (65% discount), while God of War, a true PlayStation 4 essential, stays for 14.99 euros. Finally, before the next installment of Assassin’s Creed arrives, we have Assassin’s Creed Odyssey with a 72% discount.

EA SPORTS FIFA 20 for 4.89 euros (93% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 19.59 euros (72% discount)

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Game of the Year Edition for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

God of War for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

Days Gone for 16.79 euros (76% discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition for 29.74 euros (65% discount)

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle for 19.24 euros (65% discount)

Uncharted 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Batman: Return to Arkham for 19.99 euros (60% discount)



