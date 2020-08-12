PS4 deals: 7 great games to enjoy for less than 10 euros

New recommendations of games in promotion for this month of August. Titles of all genres, for all tastes, for PlayStation 4.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has temporarily added new PS4 games to its summer sales on the PlayStation Store. After reviewing other discounted games for this month of August, we have now seen some of the titles added to the list for the next two weeks, where works such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Dishonored 2 stand out. Of all those available, here are you We recommend 7 big names for under 10 euros.

From the excellent Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros to a title that does not go out of style, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, which for 4.49 euros seems to us a recommendation more than valid even in 2020. As is Yakuza Kiwami, a fundamental installment in the series, and Street Fighter V, which has little to do with the original release. We ended up with the anarchic and carefree driving of ONRUSH, for 7.49 euros and the same accessibility as always.

All offers will remain valid in the PS Store until August 20 at 00: 59h (CEST), at which time they will return to the usual price or the one decided by Sony with its publishers. As always, we leave below the list of games that we have selected with the current price and the discount in percentage terms applied.

Dishonored 2 for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Street Fighter V for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for 8.99 euros (55% discount)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Yakuza Kiwami for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

ONRUSH for 7.49 euros (70% discount)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

If you prefer to access free games, in this article we review all the currently free games (most of them under a free to play business model with microtransactions) for PlayStation 4 through the PS Store.



