PS4 Deals: 12 Unforgettable Adventures at Big Discounts

We’re looking for the best deals on the PS Store during the January Sale. High quality single player adventures for PS4; Backward compatible with PS5.

There is still a week left until the January Sale on PS Store ends. Sony’s digital chain of games for PS4 and PS5, integrated into their consoles, has applied great discounts on dozens of titles, most of the already veteran domestic platform, but luckily 99% are backward compatible (some of them with improvements) on PlayStation 5. In this selection we collect 12 single player titles of guaranteed quality.

After Christmas, those of you who are thinking of adding new names to your library but want to get away from multiplayer modes and connections, you have here a dozen titles on offer until next January 20, 2021 with discounts that amount to 50% or even 78% in some cases. Thus, most of the games that we show you below are around twenty euros, with exceptions for the most recent releases and even lower prices in those that were published years ago.

Offers available until January 20

We could qualify all of them as essential, so we leave you with the list. As always, the structure is based on name, current price with direct link to PS Store and discount applied to the regular price without offer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 25.19 euros (64% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe for 20.39 euros (76% discount)

Control Ultimate Edition for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros (70% discount)

Hitman 2 for 15.39 euros (78% discount)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition for 23.99 euros (60% discount)

Dark Souls III for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition for 15.04 euros (57% discount)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for 9.99 euros (50% discount)