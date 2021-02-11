PS4 deals: 12 anime-flavored games for less than 10 euros

The new PS Store sales leave us for a limited time with a multitude of Japanese games with up to 75% discount. Compatible with PS5.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new promotion of offers on PS Store games based on video games from Japan. As we tell you in this article, for just a few days this February we will be able to access PS4 titles (backward compatible with PS5) with up to 75% discount; titles of all genres and publishers that, in some cases, are very worthwhile. We leave you with a series of recommendations with a budget limit: 10 euros per unit.

The promotion, valid until February 25, 2021, has interesting bargains with a certain anime touch. Check out Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom, Danganronpa 1/2 Reload or Tales of Verseria and Berseria, if you want to spend a long month playing modern JPRG titles. They are all playable on PS5 as well, even if they’re native to PS4, thanks to the backward-compatible nature of the new Sony console – all your games will appear in the library, nothing needs to be done.

Naruto, JoJo’s, Tales Of, Danganrompa, Arc System Works …

As we have done on other occasions, the pattern that we follow in the following list is the following: name of the game in question and its version, price during the period of the current promotion with a link to PS Store and, finally, the discount that has been applied compared to the usual price in the PlayStation digital store. With which one or which do you stay?

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First without for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

SoulCalibur VI for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Tales of Berseria for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

Kill la Kill – If for 9.99 euros (50% discount)