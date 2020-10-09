PS4 Backward Compatibility on PS5: How It Works

Through the PlayStation support page, the Japanese company has revealed all the details about this functionality.

That PlayStation 5 is backwards compatible with PlayStation 4 games is something that Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed some time ago, but until now it had hardly been detailed how this feature could be accessed. After some confusing information, the Japanese reported that practically their entire catalog would work on their next-generation console. Now, thanks to the support page of the console, we have learned the ins and outs of the system.

Some PS4 games will benefit from the boost mode, which will allow these titles to move on PS4 with an improved framerate. However, some functionality available in the original product may not be available when using backward compatibility. As they are not optimized, it is also possible that some unexpected errors appear. Sony recommends keeping the PlayStation 5 console properly updated for the optimal experience.

To play PS4 games on PS5 using the disc:

Insert the PS4 disc. You may need to download an update.

Select the game hub from the main games page.

You will have to keep the disc inside each time you play the title

Transfer digital games from PS4 to PS5

You can transfer digital games and saved games from PS4 to PS5 using the WIFI data transfer function.

You also have the opportunity to access PS4 games on PS5 directly from an extra storage drive.

How to install a PS4 digital game on PS5

Select the game from your digital library.

Choose the game you want to play.

If you haven’t downloaded it yet, select Download.

The game will install automatically. Depending on the game, you will have the possibility to copy and play a portion of the title directly.



