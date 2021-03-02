PS4 and PS5 will leave movies and TV series

PlayStation confirms that all those who have previously purchased content will be able to download and view it without problems.

The movie purchase and rental service on PlayStation will cease very soon, on August 31. This was announced by Sony in a statement published on the platform’s official blog. According to Vanessa Lee, head of SIE’s video department, “We are focused on providing the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, which means evolving our offering as customer needs change.”

In her words, the company has seen “tremendous growth” in subscription services and entertainment through streaming services. “With this change in consumer behavior we have decided not to continue offering purchases and rentals of movies and television series through the PlayStation Store.”

The Japanese company points out that when these changes take effect, those who have acquired this type of content will have the option of downloading it to their devices, whether it is PS4, PS5 or mobile terminals. “We thank our fans for their continued support, we look forward to continuing to enhance the PlayStation entertainment experience.”

Platform growth

In recent years, streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video or Disney + have taken over the audiovisual offer on home systems. Both the previous generation consoles and the new PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have specific applications to view this content. The only one that is lame in that sense is the Nintendo Switch, which still does not give shelter to this type of program.

Since March 2, all PS4 and PS5 players have the option to get Ratchet and Clank completely free, we tell you how to do it at this link. On the other hand, the free PS Plus titles have also come out, which has Final Fantasy VII Remake as the big star of the month.