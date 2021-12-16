PS4 and PS5 Will Have Free PS Plus To Play Online Over The Weekend

Sony announced this Monday (13) that next weekend, players will be able to enjoy the features and multiplayer for free in several online games, without the need for a PS Plus subscription.

According to the brand’s publication on Twitter, online gaming is free for non-Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 between 12:01 pm on 12/18 and 11:59 pm on 12/19 this year, Brasília time.

During this 48 hour break, players will be able to enjoy online matches with friends for free in any game that normally requires a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Dive into the online multiplayer modes of your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend from Dec 18 @ 12:01AM to Dec 19 11:59PM (local time) pic.twitter.com/WXMW4lUCYM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2021

Despite the temporary gratuity, it is necessary to reinforce a very obvious information: you must be connected to the internet and PSN on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to enjoy the free weekend. Users without an internet connection or with banned consoles from PSN cannot take advantage of the opportunity.

Since the arrival of the PS4, Sony has required an active PlayStation Plus subscription to allow access to online games and functionality in paid games. You must sign up to play Battlefied 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard, for example.

The same is not true for free games: free-to-play titles focused on online multiplayer like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends can be accessed completely free, even for non-PS Plus players.