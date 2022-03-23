PS4 And PS5: PSN Is Experiencing Problems And Some Services Are Not Working Properly

PS5: According to the official website, services such as PS Store or PS Now may be affected by these technical problems. After the release of the PS4 and PS5 firmware update, which has added new features and improvements, some PlayStation Network services are experiencing issues. In an official statement, the Japanese company has recognized these errors and has announced that it is already investigating what happened, in order to find a prompt solution.

“PSN (including PlayStatin Store) may not be available at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers. We are conducting an investigation and performing restoration work, so please wait a while, “they explained in the statement. Some users had previously claimed that they could not access certain services, or that they received error messages about the connection.

The official website of PlayStation Network indicates “some services are having technical problems”. Among those on the list are the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Now, and networks and games. As stated, both PlayStation Video and account management work properly.

You may have difficulty launching games, applications, or network features. We are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

You may have difficulty obtaining products from the PlayStation Store. We are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

You may be having difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. We are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

What is included in the new update?

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shared all the news included in the new PS4 and PS5 update. For example, it is now possible to create or join open and closed groups from both consoles. In the case of the new generation machine, they have made improvements to the Game Base UI and have incorporated accessibility options. On the other hand, PS App and PS Remote Play have received other additional changes. You can see all the information in this link.

One of the most requested features by users will arrive in a future update. This is the variable refresh rate, better known as VRR, which can be activated on televisions compatible with HDMI 2.1 and will work with properly optimized games, although it can also be enabled on a priori non-compatible titles.