PS4 And PS5: Play Online Multiplayer For Free On The Weekend Without PS Plus

PS Plus: From February 12 to 14, all players will be able to enjoy online multiplayer modes without a subscription. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players who are not subscribed to PS Plus will have the opportunity to try the online modes of their video games for free. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a promotion that will take place between February 12 (00:01 CET) and February 14 (23:59 CET, local time). During those days, there will be no barriers when it comes to playing online.

As on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch, the online service is offered as part of a service, in this case PlayStation Plus. Sony offers users three different subscriptions, all of them with the same benefits: the monthly one costs 8.99 euros, while the three-month one amounts to 24.99 euros (equivalent to 8.33 euros/month). Finally, the 12-month subscription can be obtained for 59.99 euros (5.99 euros/month).

What are the free February games with PS Plus?

Members of the service have the ability to download and play free titles each month as long as they remain subscribers. In the month of February, the company offers three titles:

Planet Coaster allows us to create the amusement park of our dreams. It is a management game duly adapted to gameplay with a controller; Tiny Tina Raid the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure was released as a Borderlands 2 DLC, but has now returned as a standalone video game; UFC 4 is Electronic Arts’ boxing title, a colorful sports game that invites us to get into the combat ring.

Another benefit of PS Plus is the collection of PS4 classics, which includes games like Days Gone, Uncharted 4, God of War, Persona 5, Fallout 4, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy or Battlefield 1.