PS4 and PS5: First-Party Games Will No Longer Have Free Upgrades

Sony will no longer offer free PS4 to PS5 upgrades on any of its first-party releases after Horizon 2: Forbidden West. The decision was released after much confusion over how to upgrade to the new game from Guerrilla Games.

The pre-order announcement for the upcoming Horizon was accompanied by information that only the more expensive versions of the game would offer a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5. In an update signed by Sony CEO Jim Ryan himself, the executive admits that they screwed up their Horizon upgrade policy and backtracked on the format – now any version of Horizon 2: Forbidden West purchased on PS4 can be upgraded for free to one PS5 version.

But Ryan took the good news to bring the bad: “I also want to confirm that, going forward, PlayStation exclusive first party-cross-gen titles (first being released on PS4 and PS5) – both digital and physical – will deliver a $10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. That will apply to the upcoming God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and any other PS4 and PS5 exclusive cross-gen titles produced by Sony.”

The decision, then, only affects Sony’s own games, with third-party titles adopting their own upgrade policies.