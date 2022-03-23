PS4 And PS5 | All The News Of The New Update; Now Available

PS5: In addition to UI and accessibility improvements, the option to create or join groups from the console itself is added. Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new firmware update for PS4 and PS5. Some users had already been able to test some of the new features thanks to the beta, which now also apply to other players. Among the functionalities that are implemented are some of the most demanded, such as the option to create or join open and closed groups from the same console, as stated on the official PlayStation blog. The patch is now available for download.

Another of the improvements focuses exclusively on PS5, since they have improved the UI of the Game Base and the trophy cards. In addition, they have incorporated accessibility features such as mono audio for headphones.

The company further reports that those who need to “catch up on PS5 features” can take a look at the new Pro Tips cards, which can be found in the control center. It will also be possible to learn how to pin videos and apps to the screen while playing games or sharing the screen with friends.

Other improvements: PS App and PS Remote Play

The PS App will be reinforced with some options, which will be added gradually. We are referring to the option to create or join open or closed groups through the application. On the other hand, the Game Base UI of the app has also been updated, in order to “easier access to the functions of friends, groups and messages”.

As for Remote Play, the functionality that allows you to play on other devices through streaming, now includes a dark mode and new languages ​​for the screen reader: Portuguese, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai and Chinese (traditional and simplified). ).

Coming soon, PS5 will support VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). To read all the details you can take a look at this news.