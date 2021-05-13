PS4: 13 Bargains For Less Than 10 Euros; Compatible With PS5

PS4: New selection of temporary discounts in the PS Store with high-quality titles that we can enjoy on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sony Interactive Entertainment has added a new wave of temporary offers on a multitude of PS4 video games through the PS Store. Sony’s digital store, which started the promotion of Other Level Experiences on Wednesday, also makes room for the group of titles for less than 15 euros. As we usually do at MeriStation, we make a selection of games for less than 10 euros; all of them backward compatible with PlayStation 5.

We have chosen titles of all genres and tastes. From the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy, which includes the first three numbered installments, through Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition. Those looking for action and adventure can choose the Prototype Biohazard Bundle or InFAMOUS Second Son, both highly recommended. Also, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is for only 2.99 euros, while the definitive edition of Sleeping Dogs stays for 4.49 euros temporarily. From the indie scene we highlight two essentials: Celeste and Enter the Gungeon.

Celeste, Naruto, Injustice, LittleBigPlanet 3…

All offers will remain active until May 27, 2021, when prices will return to those currently crossed out. As you will see below, we leave the list made up of thirteen titles with their name, price with direct link to PS Store and the discount percentage applied with respect to the usual price in the Sony digital store. And you, what game or games do you keep?

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Project CARS 2 for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

InFAMOUS Second Son for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

LittleBigPlanet 3 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for 2.99 euros (85% discount)

Little Nightmares for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan for 9.89 euros (67% discount)

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Metal Slug Anthology for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Prototype Biohazard lot for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Celeste for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Enter the Gungeon for 7.49 euros (50% discount)