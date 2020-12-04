PS3: after than 14 years receives the new firmware 4.87

Sony releases a new update for its PlayStation 3 console with improvements in system performance, increased security and other improved functions.

In full launch of PS5, Sony’s next-generation console, the Japanese company has released a new update of the operating system of its machine from two generations ago, PlayStation 3. Thus, and after completing last November nothing more and nothing Less than 14 years since its original launch in Japan, PS3 welcomes a new update to its operating system with the new firmware 4.87.

Various performance and security improvements

Thus, and as it usually happens with the different updates of PlayStation consoles, Sony does not offer much information about the contents of the new firmware except for those updates that truly bring significant news to the functionalities of the machine.

In the case that concerns us with version 4.87 of the PS3 firmware, we are facing the typical description of system performance improvement, several additional or improved functions and greater security for the console’s operating system, without anything remarkable for a patch that requires a minimum of 200 MB of free hard disk space for installation.

Of course, if we look at the descriptions offered by the PS3 community such as the RPCS3 Twitter account (and which offers more details about the new firmware versions), this new update would provide a remarkable adjustment in terms of security and adapt the operation of the console to new versions of PSN, as well as full compatibility with the latest movies released on Blu-ray, a business in which Sony has a lot of interest through its film production companies.

Recall that PS3 arrived in Spain in 2007 at a price of 599 euros and has already exceeded 87 million units sold worldwide since its launch through three different versions of the console.



