PS1 gets a customized Memory Card with OLED display

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to have a PlayStation 1 Memory Card with microSD card support working perfectly in the middle of 2021? Because 8BitMods announced the MemCard Pro exactly for this purpose, with support for connection to WiFi and OLED screen!

The product is already pre-sold for $ 69.07 and will be launched on March 7, 2021. With MemCard Pro it will be possible to store files up to 1TB, just insert your favorite microSD in the accessory, which is compatible with the main market brands.

For comparison, 1GB can hold up to 8,192 memory cards (remember that the original had only 1 MB of space)! With WiFi, you can still use a web interface to check which games are saved on the device, which seems quite convenient.

What did you think of this accessory? Are you thinking of importing it? Tell us in the comments below!