PS VR2 headsets can provide directional tactile feedback

Sony’s PlayStation VR, released in 2016, is perhaps the most significant virtual reality project in the field of console games. While its direct competitors mostly refrained from this technology, as unsuccessful experiments such as Sega VR and Nintendo Virtual Boy tempered consumer interest in the mid-90s, Sony PSVR proved that virtual reality games are more than just a passing trend. In fact, Sony has decided to double down on the ambitious peripherals, confirming that a PS5-compatible sequel to the headset is in development. In addition, recent patents filed by Sony suggest that improvements such as gaze tracking and directional haptic feedback will be implemented in the new peripheral.

The lack of tactile feedback is a common criticism of virtual reality technology, and while PSVR allows developers to immerse players in ways that were once considered unthinkable, this verisimilitude is easily destroyed when walls can be cut through and heavy weapons are used as casually as the average NERF. a blaster. Some thought that the latter problem may have been solved when Activision moved to patent a virtual reality peripheral with a tactile pistol at the end of 2020, but Sony may also try to fix these shortcomings by including dual tactile sensors in the PSVR headset.

For some newcomers to virtual reality, standing with a box tied to your head was a strange experience, but PSVR 2 may well turn this negative into a positive. With tactile motors included in the headset, gamers will theoretically be able to feel their teeth grinding when they encounter the blast wave of a distant explosion, or feel the real impact if they try to break through the digital wall with their head. These new features are said to work in tandem with the capabilities of the PS5’s 3D audio console, a technology that itself has been praised for its ability to enhance immersion in the game.

Other patents suggest Sony is taking additional steps to help new virtual reality gamers avoid motion sickness. For those who can’t get their eyes and stomach to agree while playing, seasickness can be a serious obstacle to virtual reality. With this in mind, a patent filed by Sony back in 2019 suggests that the built-in vibration system can somehow be used to facilitate motion sickness, the idea supposedly being that direct physical feedback can help alleviate the problems that the inner ear experiences when navigating. false three-dimensional environment.

In addition, it is stated that PSVR 2 supports a resolution of 2000 x 2040 for each eye and uses new methods of rendering with pits, which should provide levels of immersion that were previously unattainable for the original Sony virtual reality headset. In addition, with potential killer apps like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 and Horizon Call of the Mountain coming in the coming months, virtual reality could soon become an important part of PS5 games.