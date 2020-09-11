PS VR To Get New Games: Minecraft, TWD Onslaught

Some titles had already confirmed that they could be played in virtual reality, as in the case of the success of Mojang.

PlayStation VR is an ongoing project. Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to nurture its virtual reality technology with new video games, some of them developed by third-party companies. The Japanese company had previously revealed its intention to uncover new software this Friday, September 11, something that has finally happened (with discounts). Over the next few months, titles like Minecraft, The Walking Dead Onslaught, Hitman 3 or Twilight Path will be released for PS VR.

Mojang’s title is now available, as the studio itself announced when it confirmed its plans to move the game to PlayStation VR. Everyone with a copy of Minecraft will receive virtual reality support completely free of charge. “We’ve included a ton of new settings and prompts to personalize everyone’s VR experience. There are two game modes in virtual reality: Immersive and Living Room ”, commented the study in a post on the official PlayStation blog.



