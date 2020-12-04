PS Vita digital store suddenly stops working

Some loyal PS Vita users realized last night that the console’s online store was in trouble. Soon there were several comments on Reddit dedicated to the laptop talking about the situation. Many were unable to enter the store, while others had their downloads interrupted.

When doing their own tests, journalists from the Kotaku website realized that the situation was widespread and that the PlayStation Store was indeed down. In other tests, it is concluded that it is also not possible to transfer games from the PS3 to the laptop.

The publication tried to contact Sony to discuss the problem, but has not yet received an official response.

The company’s consumers have been concerned about the console’s future for some time. After all, in October Sony removed all content from PS Vita, PSP and PS3 from the web and mobile version of PlayStation Store. This way, you could only make purchases when accessing the store app on the desired console.

This was done abruptly and without much warning from the company. As this took away the most convenient way to shop on these consoles, many fans understood that this could mean that PlayStation Store support for these devices would be coming to an end.

This would not be a novelty, since even Nintendo closed the Wii store (which is of the same generation as the PS3 and PS Vita) in 2019. Therefore, it was to be expected that Sony would follow similar steps in the future.

Let’s just hope this is just a server problem. After all, it would be very strange if Sony closed everything without warning its consumers. Comment if you also noticed problems accessing the PS Vita store or other Sony consoles!



