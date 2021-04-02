PS Store Spring Deals: 10 Great Games Under $ 20

GTA V, Dark Souls III, Mortal Kombat 11, Gran Turismo Sport … We selected ten great games for less than 20 euros in this PS Store promotion.

Just a few days ago, the PS Store Spring Offers started, which each year at this time offer us great discounts on some emblematic games of the generation. As usual, from Meristation we want to make a selection with some of the most attractive offers in value for money, and this time we will choose 10 essential games for less than 20 euros.

In this way we can find in these Spring Offers a game of absolute reference in recent years such as GTA V, a record collector in terms of sales figures, as well as acclaimed both in its analyzes and by the millions of players who have succumbed to its many virtues. Another fashionable game in recent weeks, saving the obvious distances and for very different reasons, is ARK: Survival Evolved, which has seen its popularity increase thanks to the Arkadia series.

Fighting fans also have a couple of absolutely essential games from the best of the generation. Tekken 7 maintains the formula that has put the franchise at the top of the genre for decades, while Mortal Kombat 11 shows off its usual system, accessible at the same time as deep, while it has an overwhelming offer of content, surely the widest among fighting games.

Best PS Store Discounts

In short, this is our selection of ten essential games for less than 10 euros in these Spring Deals on the Sony digital platform.

GTA V Premium Edition for € 14’69

ARK: Survival Evolved for € 10.99

Tekken 7 for € 9.99

Gran Turismo Sport for € 9.99

Mortal Kombat 11 for € 19.99

PGA Tour 2K21 for € 19’79

Borderlands 3 for € 19’59

Civilization VI for € 12’49

Metro Exodus for € 11.99

Dark Souls III for € 12.49