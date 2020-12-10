Sony presents a new selection of video games with interesting discounts on the occasion of the Game of the Year awards, with discounts on some nominees.

Coinciding with the imminent gala The Game Awards 2020, Sony has presented a new selection of offers on the PS Store throughout this weekend, including some of tonight’s nominees with interesting discounts, both for PS4 and PS5, all at Through a promotion that will run until December 14.

What’s new with discounts on PS4 and PS5

Thus, among the most outstanding offers of this new selection of discounted video games we find titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition for 95.99 euros instead of the usual 119.99 euros, NBA 2K21 for 29.39 euros instead of the 69 , 99 euros usual, FIFA 21 Beckham Edition for 38.49 euros instead of the usual 69.99 euros or Doom Eternal for 23.09 euros instead of the usual 69.99 euros, among many others.

PS Store receives new offers for PS4 and PS5 in several nominees for The Game Awards

Here we leave you with a selection of the most outstanding offers of this new promotion:

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition PS4 & PS5 Was € 69.99 – now € 36.39

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4 & PS5 Was € 119.99 – now € 95.99

NBA 2K21 Was € 69.99 – now € 29.39

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light Was € 39.99 – now € 29.99

Doom Eternal Standard Edition Was € 69.99 – now € 23.09

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Was € 34.99 – now € 14.69

Mafia: Definitive Edition Was € 39.99 – now € 29.99

Marvel’s Avengers Was € 69.99 – now € 34.99

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered Was € 39.99 – now € 23.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Was € 69.99 – now € 25.19

Star Wars: Squadrons Was € 39.99 – now € 23.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition PS4 & PS5 Was € 54.99 – now € 21.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Was € 44.99 – now € 33.74

UFC 4 Was € 69.99 – now € 41.99

Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5 Was € 69.99 – now € 45.49



