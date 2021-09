PS Store: Everyone likes a promotion, right? Especially when it’s to buy that game we’ve been wanting for a long time with a huge discount. So cheer up, dear gamer friends, because the PS Store has launched its “Essentials” promotion this September.

More than 100 titles entered the “Essentials” promotion (which runs until September 16th), with options for all tastes. Below, see the list that Voxel has prepared with the most interesting discounts.