PS Store denies Cyberpunk 2077’s return to many players

CD Projekt RED acknowledges that neither PlayStation nor Xbox have participated in the decision to refund the money in their respective stores.

The controversy with Cyberpunk 2077 does not stop. CD Projekt RED, the studio responsible for the video game, announced that all buyers of the title on PS4 and Xbox would have the possibility to return the product if they considered so. However, numerous users have shown in screenshots that not all of them have received the refund on their PlayStation consoles. Users have come across the strict PS Store return policy, which does not allow it to do so if they have already downloaded it.

According to the screenshots, Sony is asking its customers to wait for the patches that CD Projekt RED will release in the coming months. However, the developer’s plan is to refine the product in the medium term. Until February 2021 it will not be completely finished. In addition, during the shareholders meeting that took place recently within the Polish company, the study has recognized that neither Sony nor Microsoft have participated in the decision to provide the possibility of returning the video game.

Possible solution: contact CD Projekt

The truth is that there has been some confusion. Some physical stores such as GAME announced that after the CD Projekt RED announcement, players could return their physical copies if they did so before 14 days after purchase with the relevant ticket. However, shortly thereafter, the store chain reported that this plan was being discontinued, so players were instructed to contact the developer directly. Considering what has been seen, everything seems to indicate that at the moment the best solution is to send an email to this address: [email protected] Of course, before December 21.

Cyberpunk 2077 went on sale on December 10 after starring in three delays. It’s available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



