PS Store Deals: Ten Essential Games In The Blockbuster Deals

PS Store: We recommend great sale games currently on the PS Store, such as Mortal Kombat 11, Days Gone, Disco Elysium or The Last of Us Part II. If last weekend we made a series of recommendations on games of Japanese origin in the PS Store, with offers that are still in force, this time a new promotion known as Blockbuster Games arrives. As is usual, we will compile ten of the best games that we can currently find with a discount in these new offers and in which there are several very varied proposals.

We will begin by talking about games by those studios that are part of PlayStation Studios, among which is Naughty Dog and its The Last of Us Part II, a game to enjoy before the premiere of the television series on HBO. There are also others such as Sackboy: An Adventure in a Big Way, the GOTY edition of Bloodborne with the Old Hunters DLC included, Dreams and Days Gone, the Bend Studio game, who are already engrossed in their new project.

But there is more, and that is that we can also get great adventures like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, or titles to enjoy alone or online like Star Wars Squadrons, Mortal Kombat 11 or DOOM Eternal, one of the best shooters of the generation.

Ten great must-have games

In short, these are the ten recommended in this new PS Store promotion:

Mortal Kombat 11 for € 17.49 (65% discount)

Star Wars Squadrons for € 15.99 (60% off)

The Last of Us Part II for € 25.99 (35% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for € 17.49 (75% off)

Sackboy: An adventure in a big way for € 44.79 (36% discount)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for € 31.99 (20% discount)

DOOM Eternal for € 27.99 (60% off)

Bloodborne GOTY Edition for € 17.49 (50% off)

Dreams at € 15.99 (60% discount)

Days Gone: Digital Deluxe for € 29.99 (40% off)